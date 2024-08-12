In pics – 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Paris: Athletes of team India during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: French singer Yseult performs during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Stade de France, in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Actor Tom Cruise during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Stade de France, in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Lights illuminate the Olympic rings during a performance at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Stade de France, in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Teams assemble in the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Stade de France, in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Indias flag-bearers shooter Manu Bhaker and mens hockey team goalkeeper PR Srejeesh and others during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Indias flag-bearers shooter Manu Bhaker and mens hockey team goalkeeper PR Srejeesh march during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Indias flag-bearers shooter Manu Bhaker and mens hockey team goalkeeper PR Srejeesh and others during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Indias flag-bearers shooter Manu Bhaker and mens hockey team goalkeeper PR Srejeesh and others during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

