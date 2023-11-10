In pics: 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin pose for a group photo before the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin before the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ambassador of US to India Eric Garcetti during the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

