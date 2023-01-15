In Pics: 75th Army Day celebrations

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 15th January 2023 8:28 pm IST
Bengaluru: Special Forces commandos march past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: Indian Army’s personnel show their skills at ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ during the 75th Army Day celebrations, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: Indian Army’s personnel show their skills at ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ during the 75th Army Day celebrations, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: Indian Army’s personnel show their skills at ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ during the 75th Army Day celebrations, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: Indian Army’s personnel display their skills during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: A family member of a martyr during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: Special Forces commandos march past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: A member of a contingent of Army’s Madras Regiment marches past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: A member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

