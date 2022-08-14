In Pics: Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav

Published: 14th August 2022
Jammu: Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex illuminated with tri-coloured lights during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the eve of Independence Day, in Jammu, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar Palace illuminated with tri-coloured lights during ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the eve of Independence Day, in Cooch Behar, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh State Assembly illuminated with tri-coloured lights during ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the eve of Independence Day, in Bhopal, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Ripon building illuminated with tri-coloured lights during ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the eve of Independence Day, in Chennai, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center illuminated with tri-coloured lights during ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the eve of Independence Day, in Bhopal, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

