In pics – Colombo: India vs Sri Lanka third ODI

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 7th August 2024 8:34 pm IST
Colombo: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shreyas Iyer during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Colombo: India’s Virat Kohli walks back after his dismissal during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Colombo: India’s Rohit Sharma walks back after his dismissal during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, in Colombo, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

