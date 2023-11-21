In pics: Dense fog engulfs Kashmir as Srinagar records coldest night of season

Srinagar: As the night temperature plummeted in many parts of the Valley, dense fog engulfed Srinagar city and other parts of the region, making it hard for the people to move out of their homes.

The vehicles on the road were moving slowly with their headlights on as thick fog affected the visibility on the main roads of Srinagar city. Schoolchildren were seen warming their hands with kangri (firepots) and warm water bottles while waiting for their buses.

Most shops and other business establishments in the heart of the city remained shut till late hours in the morning due to zero visibility and less movement of commuters.

Meanwhile, parents of schoolchildren have appealed to the authorities to announce early winter vacation up to elementary level students.

“It is hard to move out when such dense fog is outside. I appeal to Lt. Governor to think of these kids and announce early vacations, I would prefer teaching my children at home rather than sending them outside and letting them fall ill,” says Farooq Ahmad, a Srinagar resident.

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) and Kashmir Traders Association (KTA) have also urged the government to announce early winter vacation especially for the minor children.

As per the IMD Srinagar forecast, the weather is likely to remain dry over Jammu and Kashmir with morning fog at isolated places over the plains of Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at -1.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday, making it the coldest night of the season.

A schoolgirl warms her hand on a Kangri amid dense fog on Tuesday morning

A woman rows a boat in Dal lake to take her children to school amid dense fog on Tuesday

Vehicles ply slowly on a road in Srinagar with their headlights on amid dense fog on Tuesday

A schoolboy warms his hand as he waits for his school bus amid dense fog in the city on Tuesday

A schoolchild waits for his school bus on a foggy winter morning in Kashmir

Vegetable vendors push hand carts amid dense fog in Srinagar on Tuesday

A man carries vegetables on his shoulder amid dense fog in Srinagar on Tuesday