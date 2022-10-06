IN PICS: Dussehra celebration in Delhi

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar performs 'arti' during Dussehra celebrations by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022. New Delhi: Former President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Delhi Lt. Governor Vinay Saxena during the Dussehra celebrations by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022. New Delhi: Actor Prabhas aims with a bow symbolically for burning of demon King Ravana during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. The Luv Kush Ramlila Commitee Chairman Arjun Kumar (orange jacket) is also seen. New Delhi: Former President Ramnath Kovind with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar performs arti of artist enacting Lord Ram during the Dussehra celebrations by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022. New Delhi: Former President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Delhi Lt Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena light lamps during the Dussehra celebrations by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022. New Delhi: Former President Ramnath Kovind looks on as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar puts 'tilak' on an artist enacting Lord Ram during the Dussehra celebrations by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022. New Delhi: Effigy of demon King Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. New Delhi: Former President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Delhi Lt Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena during the Dussehra celebrations by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022. New Delhi: Former President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Delhi Lt Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena during the Dussehra celebrations by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022. New Delhi: Actor Prabhas receives a mace during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. New Delhi: Actor Prabhas with film director Om Raut during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. The Luv Kush Ramlila Commitee Chairman Arjun Kumar (orange jacket) is also seen. New Delhi: Actor Prabhas aims with a bow symbolically for burning of demon King Ravana during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. The Luv Kush Ramlila Commitee Chairman Arjun Kumar (orange jacket) is also seen. New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. The Luv Kush Ramlila Commitee Chairman Arjun Kumar (orange jacket) is also seen. New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. The Luv Kush Ramlila Commitee Chairman Arjun Kumar (orange jacket) is also seen. New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. The Luv Kush Ramlila Commitee President, Arjun Kumar (orange jacket) is also seen. New Delhi: Artists perform during Luv Kush Ramlila as part of Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort Ground in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2022. New Delhi: Effigy of the demon King Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022. New Delhi: Effigy of the demon King Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct, 5, 2022.