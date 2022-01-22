In Pics: Fire accident in Mumbai building

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 22nd January 2022 3:55 pm IST
In Pics: Fire accident in Mumbai building
Mumbai: Smoke billows out after a blaze on the 18th floor of Kamla building in Tardeo area of Mumbai, Saturday, Jan 22, 2022. Two persons have died and at least 15 people have received injuries. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Fire brigade personnel carry out rescue work after a blaze on the 18th floor of Kamla building in Tardeo area of Mumbai, Saturday, Jan 22, 2022. Two persons have died and at least 15 people have received injuries. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Police personnel stand guard after a blaze on the 18th floor of Kamla building in Tardeo area of Mumbai, Saturday, Jan 22, 2022. Two persons have died and at least 15 people have received injuries. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Evacuated residents being shifted in another building after a blaze on the 18th floor of Kamla building in Tardeo area of Mumbai, Saturday, Jan 22, 2022. Two persons have died and at least 15 people have received injuries. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button