In Pics: Fire accident in Mumbai building

Mumbai: Fire brigade personnel carry out rescue work after a blaze on the 18th floor of Kamla building in Tardeo area of Mumbai, Saturday, Jan 22, 2022. Two persons have died and at least 15 people have received injuries. (PTI Photo\/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: Police personnel stand guard after a blaze on the 18th floor of Kamla building in Tardeo area of Mumbai, Saturday, Jan 22, 2022. Two persons have died and at least 15 people have received injuries. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Evacuated residents being shifted in another building after a blaze on the 18th floor of Kamla building in Tardeo area of Mumbai, Saturday, Jan 22, 2022. Two persons have died and at least 15 people have received injuries. (PTI Photo\/Shashank Parade)