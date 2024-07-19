In pics: Funeral of Captain Brijesh Thapa

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 19th July 2024 4:35 pm IST
Father of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K's Doda, during his son's funeral at his native place, in Darjeeling. (PTI Photo)
Darjeeling: A child during the funeral of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Doda, at his native place, in Darjeeling, Friday, July 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Darjeeling: Army personnel carry the mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Doda, during his funeral at his native place, in Darjeeling, Friday, July 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Darjeeling: Army personnel carry the mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Doda, during his funeral at his native place, in Darjeeling, Friday, July 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Darjeeling: Relatives of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Doda, along with Army personnel pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Thapa during his funeral at his native place, in Darjeeling, Friday, July 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 19th July 2024 4:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button