In pics – GST Council meeting: 09-09-2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th September 2024 3:15 pm IST
New Delhi: Delegates during the 54th meeting of the GST Council being chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 54th meeting of the GST Council, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and others during the 54th meeting of the GST Council, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 54th meeting of the GST Council, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th September 2024 3:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button