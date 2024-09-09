In pics – GST Council meeting: 09-09-2024

New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 54th meeting of the GST Council, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and others during the 54th meeting of the GST Council, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 54th meeting of the GST Council, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)