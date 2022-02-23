In pics: Heavy snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall disrupted normal life in Kashmir, especially Srinagar city on Wednesday. Right from Tuesday evening, wet weather was witnessed in Srinagar and other townships of Kashmir valley while heavy snowfall was recorded in most parts of the valley.
Due to heavy snowfall authorities closed the Jammu-Srinagar highway for vehicular movement due to landslides and shooting stones at many places on NHW and snow accumulation around the NVYUG Tunnel. While air traffic also remains suspended.
Also, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on the Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders.