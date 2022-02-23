In pics: Heavy snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall disrupted normal life in Kashmir, especially Srinagar city on Wednesday. Right from Tuesday evening, wet weather was witnessed in Srinagar and other townships of Kashmir valley while heavy snowfall was recorded in most parts of the valley.

Due to heavy snowfall authorities closed the Jammu-Srinagar highway for vehicular movement due to landslides and shooting stones at many places on NHW and snow accumulation around the NVYUG Tunnel. While air traffic also remains suspended.

Also, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on the Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders.

Srinagar receives heavy snowfall during the intervening night of 23rd February (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com).

People walking as transport remained off the roads amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People walking amid heavy snowfall in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People helping each other to take out stuck vehicles as Srinagar receives heavy snowfall today (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Normal life was disrupted as Kashmir received fresh heavy snowfall today (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People helping each other to take out stuck vehicles as Srinagar receives heavy snowfall today (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Normal life was disrupted as Kashmir received fresh heavy snowfall today (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Normal life was disrupted as Kashmir received fresh heavy snowfall today. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Normal life was disrupted as Kashmir received fresh heavy snowfall today. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Municipal workers, Mehraj-ud-din and Mohammad Lateef clearing accumulated snow from roads to make way for the pedestrians, they have come to clear the road at 7 in the morning amid heavy snowfall. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A very few vehicles were seen plying on the road as all the roads were covered with heavy snow in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A person removing snow from a wire outside his shop in the Downtown area of Srinagar City. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Eagles resting on a tree amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A shopkeeper removing accumulated snow outside his shop to make way. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)