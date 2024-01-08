In pics: IAF C-130J carries out night landing at Kargil

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th January 2024 2:10 pm IST
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA @IAF_MCC POSTED ON SUNDAY, JAN. 7, 2024** Kargil: C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carries out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip, in Ladakh. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_07_2024_RPT168B)
