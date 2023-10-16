In pics: ICC World Cup 2023 – Afghanistan vs England

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th October 2023 2:19 pm IST
New Delhi: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of England's Mark Wood during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Group stage match between Afghanistan and England, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Afghanistan beat defending champions England in Group stage match. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of England’s Mark Wood during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Group stage match between Afghanistan and England, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: England’s Mark Wood clean bowled by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Group stage match between Afghanistan and England, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Afghanistan beat defending champions England in Group stage match. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan with teammates celebrates the wicket of England’s Mark Wood during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and England, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Afghanistan beat defending champions England in Group stage match. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: England’s Sam Curran plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and England, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th October 2023 2:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button