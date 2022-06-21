In Pics: International Day of Yoga

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga at the Mysore Palace in the heritage city of Mysuru, Karnataka, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: People perform yoga to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: People perform yoga to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) New Delhi: Lok Sabha Members and officials take part in a yoga session on the International Day of Yoga at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) Mysuru: Volunteers perform yoga at the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga, in the heritage city of Mysuru, Karnataka, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo) Rohtang Pass: Central Ski Team of ITBP perform yoga at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, near Rohtang Pass, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo) Jammu: Youngsters perform yoga asanas as part of preparations ahead of International Day of Yoga, on the banks of Tawi river in Jammu, Monday, June 20, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi along with others performs yoga at Yoga Mahotsav organised at the Purana Qila by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Archaeological Survey of India, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PIB/PTI Photo)