In pics: Janmashtami celebrations across India

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 26th August 2024 5:44 pm IST
Chikkamagaluru: A woman rides a two-wheeler with children dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival, in Chikkamagaluru, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: An artist performs during the celebration of the Janmashtami festival at Birla Mandir (Laxmi Narayan Temple), in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Hyderabad: Devotees arrive at the ISKCON Temple during the celebration of the Janmashtami festival, in Hyderabad, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

