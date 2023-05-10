In Pics: Karnataka Assembly Polls

People wait at a polling station to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
Mangaluru: Rajya Sabha MP Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade and his wife after casting votes for Karnataka Assembly polls, Wednesday May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hubballi: First-time voters pose for photographs at a selfie stand after casting votes for Karnataka Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Hubballi, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after casting his vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Kalaburagi, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hubballi: BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai after casting his vote at a polling booth during voting for Karnataka Assembly polls, in Hubballi, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hubballi: Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami after casting his vote at a polling booth during voting for Karnataka Assembly polls, in Hubballi, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya with his parents after casting votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: A wheelchair bound voter being helped at a polling station during voting for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy talks to the media after casting his vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

