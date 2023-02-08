In Pics: Leopard enters Ghaziabad court

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 8th February 2023 11:27 pm IST
Ghaziabad: Forest department officials capture the leopard in a cage after it entered the premises of Ghaziabad District Court, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: Forest department officials capture the leopard in a cage after it entered the premises of Ghaziabad District Court, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: The leopard in a room after entering the premises of Ghaziabad District Court, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Leopard that attacked 3 in Ghaziabad court captured
Ghaziabad: The leopard which entered the premises of Ghaziabad District Court, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Ghaziabad: Heavy police force as forest department officials try to tranquilise the leopard which entered the premises of Ghaziabad District Court, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

