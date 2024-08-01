In pics – Monsoon session of Parliament: 01-08-2024

New Delhi: Dark monsoon clouds over the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad presides over the proceedings in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal speaks to the media during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: RJD MPs Misa Bharti, Manoj Jha and other leaders protest during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan H.E. Nukaga Fukushiro with his delegation in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

