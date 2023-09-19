In pics: MPs walk towards new Parliament building

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP MP JP Nadda and other parliamentarians walks towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP MP JP Nadda and other parliamentarians walks towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP MP JP Nadda and other parliamentarians walks towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP MP JP Nadda and other parliamentarians enters the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP MP JP Nadda and other parliamentarians enters the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)