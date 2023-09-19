In pics: MPs walk towards new Parliament building

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2023 2:38 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP MP JP Nadda and other parliamentarians walks towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

