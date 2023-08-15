In pics: Music, dance, cackles mark Independence Day in Kashmir

Srinagar: A large number of people participated in the Independence day celebrations in Srinagar on Tuesday, August 15. People from different walks of life flocked Lal Chowk clock tower in Srinagar and hoisted the national flag.

The main Independence day event took place in Bakshi Stadium where a large numbers of people took part. People were seen in large queues outside the stadium, awaiting their entry to witness the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Many tourists also took part in the celebrations. “We are so proud and happy to participate in the Independence Day function here in the historic Lal Chowk,” said a tourist from Karnataka.

Expressing delight, another women, a local resident, said, “I feel very happy to celebrate Independence Day. I have came along with my children as this year there is very less security hassle.”

While addressing the media later, officials said that it was for the first time that such a large number of people participated in the Independence Day celebrations. Many called it a ‘change in the atmosphere in the valley.

Students from different institutions take part in the Independence Day event in Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Tuesday, August 15

A man painted in colours of the national flag entertains children during an Independence Day function in Srinagar

A security personnel hoists the tricolour atop a high-rise water tank on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, August 15

People celebrate Independence Day in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, amid tight security on Tuesday, August 15

A group of CRPF personnel pose for a photograph outside Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday, August 15

CRPF personnel cross a street carrying balloons during an Independence Day event in Srinagar on Tuesday

Security personnel maintain a strict vigil as concertina wire blocks the street in Srinagar on Tuesday, August 15