In pics: Navratri celebrations

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd October 2023 1:31 pm IST
Prayagraj: People wait in a queue to offer prayers at Alopi Devi Mandir on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami' during Navratri festival, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Ghaziabad: People at a fair during celebrations of ‘Navratri’ festival, at Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)
Jammu: Devotees offer prayers at Kali temple on the occasion of ‘Maha Ashtami’ during the Navratri festival, in Jammu, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mirzapur: Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers at Vindhyavasini temple on the occasion of ‘Maha Ashtami’ during Navratri festival, in Mirzapur, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Devotees wait in a queue to offer prayers at Saraswathi mandapam near Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during the Navaratri festival, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
