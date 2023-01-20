In Pics: New Sansad Bhavan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 20th January 2023 8:43 pm IST
New Delhi: Concept picture of the new Sansad Bhavan (Parliament building) under Central Vista Project. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Concept picture of the new Parliament library under Central Vista Project. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Concept picture of the constitutional hall under Central Vista Project. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Concept picture of exterior of the new Sansad Bhavan (Parliament building) under Central Vista Project. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The new Sansad Bhavan (Parliament) under Central Vista Project. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Concept picture of the new Sansad Bhavan (Parliament) under Central Vista Project. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Concept picture the new Sansad Bhavan (Parliament) under Central Vista Project. (PTI Photo)

