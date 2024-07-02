In pics: Opposition MPs protest at Parliament

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 2nd July 2024 12:40 pm IST
New Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs stage a protest against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs stage a protest against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at a protest of INDIA bloc against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with other MPs of INDIA bloc stages a protest against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with other MPs of INDIA bloc stages a protest against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the central government, during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

