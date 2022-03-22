In Pics: Padma Awards 2022

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Padma Awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Yoga Guru Swami Sivananda before receiving the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind during the 2022 Civil Investiture Ceremony – I at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Brahmanand Sagun Kamat Shankhwalkar for Sports. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Sardar Jagjit Singh Dardi for Trade and Industry (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Ms Vandana Kataria for Sports. (PTI Photo)

