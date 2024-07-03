In pics: Parliament Session

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 3rd July 2024 8:02 pm IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other MPs come out of the House after staging a walkout during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI07_03_2024_000229B)
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP K Suresh arrive to attend the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

