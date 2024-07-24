In pics: Preparation for 2024 Paris Olympics

Paris: A security personnel keeps vigil near the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Boxer Nikhat Zareen poses on the Olympic rings ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics in Paris. (PTI Photo)
Paris: The Olympic symbol put up for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: The Olympic symbol put up at the Eiffel Tower for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Preparation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Preparation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

