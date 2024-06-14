In pics: Preparations for Eid al-Adha

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th June 2024 12:56 pm IST
Ajmer: Goats being sold ahead of Eid al-Adha, at a livestock market, in Ajmer, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: People at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha, in Idgah Maidan, Bengaluru, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Vendors with their goats ahead of Eid al-Adha, at Idgah Maidan, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Srinagar: Sheepherder with their livestock heading towords a market to sell their sheeps at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar on Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Srinagar: Livestock vendors wait for customers to sell their sheep at a market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar on Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Bengaluru: People at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid), in Idgah Maidan, Bengaluru, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

