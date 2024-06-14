In pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Italy

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th June 2024 1:01 pm IST
Apulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at Brindisi airport in Apulia to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks with world leaders, on Friday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Apulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at Brindisi airport in Apulia to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks with world leaders, on Friday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Apulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at Brindisi airport in Apulia to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks with world leaders, on Friday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Apulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at Brindisi airport in Apulia to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks with world leaders, on Friday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Apulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Brindisi airport in Apulia to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks with world leaders, on Friday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th June 2024 1:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button