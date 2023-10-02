In pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana

Mahabubnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Mahabubnagar district, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mahabubnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Mahabubnagar district, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mahabubnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Mahabubnagar district, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mahabubnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy during a public meeting in Mahabubnagar district, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mahabubnagar: Hoardings and posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up for his public meeting in Mahabubnagar district, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

