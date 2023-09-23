In Pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of International Cricket Stadium, in Varanasi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla during the foundation stone laying ceremony of International Cricket Stadium, in Varanasi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being a jersey of the Indian team by former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during the foundation stone laying ceremony of International Cricket Stadium, in Varanasi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a jersey of the Indian team by former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during the foundation stone laying ceremony of International Cricket Stadium, in Varanasi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)