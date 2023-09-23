In Pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd September 2023 9:25 pm IST
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of International Cricket Stadium, in Varanasi, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

