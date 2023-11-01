In Pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Asian Para Games participants

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a group photograph with the Indian contingent for Asian Para Games, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a group photograph with the Indian contingent for Asian Para Games, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a group photograph with the Indian contingent for Asian Para Games, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Indian contingent of Asian Para Games at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Indian contingent for Asian Para Games at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with para archer Sheetal Devi who won gold at the Asian Para Games, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)