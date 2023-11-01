In Pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Asian Para Games participants

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st November 2023 9:28 pm IST
In Pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Asian Para Games participants
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a group photograph with the Indian contingent for Asian Para Games, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a group photograph with the Indian contingent for Asian Para Games, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a group photograph with the Indian contingent for Asian Para Games, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a group photograph with the Indian contingent for Asian Para Games, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Indian contingent of Asian Para Games at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Indian contingent for Asian Para Games at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with para archer Sheetal Devi who won gold at the Asian Para Games, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st November 2023 9:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button