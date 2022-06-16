In Pics: Protest against Agnipath scheme

Published: 16th June 2022
Saran: Protestors stage a demonstration against 'Agnipath' scheme, at Chapra in Saran, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The scheme was announced on Tuesday to recruit jawans in the three armed forces for four years followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. (PTI Photo)
Chapra: Smoke billows out after youngsters set on fire a train in protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme at Chapra railway station, in Saran district, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kaimur: Youngsters vandalise railway properties during protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Bhabua Station in Kaimur district of Bihar, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chapra: Smoke billows out from a train set on fire by youngsters during a protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Chapra Railway Station, in Saran district, Thursday, June 17, 2022. The government on Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI Photo)

