In Pics: Protest at Parliament House complex

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 11th August 2023 8:58 pm IST
1 2 3 4Next page
New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition MPs during a protest over his suspension from Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House complex amid the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 27, 2023. MPs belonging to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc are dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 11th August 2023 8:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button