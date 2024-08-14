In pics – Protest in Kolkata against doctor’s murder

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th August 2024 1:45 pm IST
Kolkata: Sangrami Joutha Mancha activists participate in a torch rally to protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata and demanding capital punishment of culprits, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Film Director Aparna Sen joins resident doctors during their protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Hospital, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Police personal stand gurd in front of R G Kar Hospital during resident doctors’ protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Hospital, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Sangrami Joutha Mancha activists participate in a torch rally to protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata and demanding capital punishment of culprits, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

