In pics: Rajnath Singh in London

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th January 2024 8:49 pm IST
**EDS: WITH STORY** London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a Guard of Honour from the British Army's Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_09_2024_000241B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA @rajnathsingh ON JAN. 9, 2024** London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, in Tavistock, London. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_09_2024_000178B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA DEFENCE (PRO)** London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects the guard of honour ahead of his meeting with UK Defence Minister, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_09_2024_000232B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA DEFENCE (PRO)** London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects the guard of honour ahead of his meeting with UK Defence Minister, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_09_2024_000231B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA @rajnathsingh ON JAN. 9, 2024** London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, in Tavistock, London. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_09_2024_000186B)

