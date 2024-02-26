In pics: Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervour in Kashmir

Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Published: 26th February 2024 3:41 pm IST

Srinagar: Shab-e-Barat was observed in Kashmir with night-long prayers at major mosques and shrines across the Valley. People from different parts thronged mosques and shrines on Sunday night to pray and participate in the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Shab-e-Bara is observed by Muslims on the intervening night of 14th and 15th Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

The largest congregation was held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine Srinagar where thousands of men, women and children offered prayers, seeking forgiveness.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Shia Muslims in the Valley lit candles at shrines and graveyards to mark the auspicious occasion. The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board had ensured special arrangements for the comfort of worshippers during this night.

People from different parts of the valley thronged to the shrines and mosques for night-long prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Sunday
A man prays at Khanqah shrine in Srinagar on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Sunday
A man lights candles at a graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
A man lights candles at a graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar
A kid puts rice for birds on top of a grave illuminated with candles on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar

Tags
Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Published: 26th February 2024 3:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button