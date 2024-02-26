In pics: Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervour in Kashmir

Srinagar: Shab-e-Barat was observed in Kashmir with night-long prayers at major mosques and shrines across the Valley. People from different parts thronged mosques and shrines on Sunday night to pray and participate in the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Shab-e-Bara is observed by Muslims on the intervening night of 14th and 15th Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

The largest congregation was held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine Srinagar where thousands of men, women and children offered prayers, seeking forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Shia Muslims in the Valley lit candles at shrines and graveyards to mark the auspicious occasion. The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board had ensured special arrangements for the comfort of worshippers during this night.

People from different parts of the valley thronged to the shrines and mosques for night-long prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Sunday

A man prays at Khanqah shrine in Srinagar on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Sunday

A man lights candles at a graveyard on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in Srinagar

