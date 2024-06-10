In pics: T20 Cricket World Cup – India vs Pakistan

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, right, watches as Indian players celebrate their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, right, consoles batting partner Naseem Shah as they leave the field after their loss in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Indian players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Indian players celebrate after their win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Jasprit Bumrah, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Hardik Pandya, left, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024.AP/PTI
India’s Hardik Pandya, right, bowls a delivery as Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed stands at the non-striker’s end during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Arshdeep Singh reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Arshdeep Singh, center, bowls a delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Jasprit Bumrah, second right, walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India’s Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, left, celebrates the dismissal of India’s Hardik Pandya, right, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah celebrates the dismissal of India’s Shivam Dube during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir, left, celebrates the dismissal of India’s Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Axar Patel is bowled out during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Rishabh Pant eyes the ball to play a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, right, reacts after bowling a delivery to India’s Rishabh Pant, left, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after the dismissal of India’s captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India’s captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI
Clouds loom over as it drizzles prior to the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024. AP/PTI

