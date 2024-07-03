In pics: T20 world champions India depart from Barbados

Bridgetown: India's Arshdeep Singh poses with the ICC Mens T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as he departs for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded for three days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo) Bridgetown: India's Mohammed Siraj poses with the ICC Mens T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as he departs for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded for three days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo) Bridgetown: India's captain Rohit Sharma with Suryakumar Yadav pose with the ICC Mens T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as they depart for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded for three days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo) Bridgetown: India's Yuzvendra Chahal poses with the ICC Mens T20 cricket World Cup 2024 trophy aboard a flight as he departs for India, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport on Wednesday after being stranded for three days due to a category 4 hurricane. (PTI Photo)