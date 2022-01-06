In Pics: Third wave of COVID-19 in India

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 6th January 2022 8:26 pm IST
Mumbai: A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
New Delhi: Air travellers get themselves registered for Covid-19 tests, at T-3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: A health worker collects swab sample of an air traveller for Covid-19 test, at T-3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Workers place oxygen cylinders at a Covid care centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village as part of the preparations for the third wave of COVID-19, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Lucknow: A teacher conducts online classes during the third wave of COVID-19 in India, in Lucknow, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
New Delhi: A board outside LNJP hospital shows number of ICU beds available in a COVID Care Centre during the third wave of COVID-19 in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Bengaluru: Teenagers pose for photographs after receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government vaccination centre, amid fear of spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government vaccination centre, amid fear of spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government vaccination centre, amid fear of spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

