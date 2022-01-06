In Pics: Third wave of COVID-19 in India

New Delhi: Air travellers get themselves registered for Covid-19 tests, at T-3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: A health worker collects swab sample of an air traveller for Covid-19 test, at T-3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Workers place oxygen cylinders at a Covid care centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village as part of the preparations for the third wave of COVID-19, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Kishore) Lucknow: A teacher conducts online classes during the third wave of COVID-19 in India, in Lucknow, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar) New Delhi: A board outside LNJP hospital shows number of ICU beds available in a COVID Care Centre during the third wave of COVID-19 in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) Bengaluru: Teenagers pose for photographs after receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government vaccination centre, amid fear of spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government vaccination centre, amid fear of spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government vaccination centre, amid fear of spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak)