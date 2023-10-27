In pics: Urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani observed in Kashmir

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees offered Friday prayers at Khanyar, Srinagar to mark the Urs of a sufi saint Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani.

The Urs is observe on the 11th day of Islamic month Rabi’ al-Sani.

Devotees including men, women and children thronged to the shrine, called Dastgeer Sahib, in order to catch a glimpse of the holy relic, which is believed to be a hair strand from the beard of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani whose mausoleum is situated at Baghdad in Iraq.

Local and non-local business establishments had installed their carts outside the shrine selling traditional snacks.

People buy snacks outside the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani on the day of his urs on Friday in Srinagar

Thousands raise their hands in prayer as they get a glimpse of the holy relic in Srinagar

Devotees watching holy relic from the windows of a mosque build near Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani’s Shrine in Srinagar on Friday

A priest delivers Friday sermon at the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani on his urs in Srinagar on Friday

Teary-eyed Kashmiri raise their hands in prayer as they get a glimpse of the holy relic in Srinagar

