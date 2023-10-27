In pics: Urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani observed in Kashmir

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees offered Friday prayers at Khanyar, Srinagar to mark the Urs of a sufi saint Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani.
The Urs is observe on the 11th day of Islamic month Rabi’ al-Sani.
Devotees including men, women and children thronged to the shrine, called Dastgeer Sahib, in order to catch a glimpse of the holy relic, which is believed to be a hair strand from the beard of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani whose mausoleum is situated at Baghdad in Iraq.
Local and non-local business establishments had installed their carts outside the shrine selling traditional snacks.