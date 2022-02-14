In Pics: Valentines’ Day 2022

Ahmedabad: A couple during a boat ride in the Sabarmati river on the eve of Valentine's Day, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (PTI Photo) Surat: Children hug their mothers during an event to celebrate Valentine's Day, at a school in Surat, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Kannada Activist Vatal Nagraj conducts a symbolic wedding of two donkeys on the occasion of Valentine's Day celebration, in Bengaluru, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Meerut: Security personnel question a couple at Gandhi Bagh Park on Valentine's Day, in Meerut, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo) Shimla: Crowded\u00a0Mall road on Valentine's Day, in Shimla, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo) Thiruvananthapuram: Transgender couple Syama S. Prabha and Manu Karthika perform rituals during their wedding ceremony, on Valentine's Day, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)