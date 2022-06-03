In Pics: World Bicyle Day

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 3rd June 2022 1:28 pm IST
Guwahati: Participants at a bicycle rally organised on the occasion of World Bicyle Day, in Guwahati, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) l
Thane: Teachers and staff of Bedekar College take part in a bicycle rally on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, in Thane, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: People take part in a bicycle rally on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, in Hyderabad, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Dharamshala: Chief Minister Jairam Thakur flags off a cycle marathon organised on World Bicycle Day, at Police Ground in Dharamshala, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur speaks during the launch of a nationwide bicycle rally on World Bicycle Day, in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 2022. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju are also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

