In pics: Wreath laying of Rajouri encounter martyrs

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2023 1:01 pm IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Rashmi Ranjan Swain pays homage to martyrs killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district, during a wreath laying ceremony, in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Five soldiers were killed in a 36-hour-long gunfight on Wednesday and Thursday in the Bajimaal area of Darmsal. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command of Army Lt General Upendra Dwivedi addresses media after paying homage to martyrs killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district, in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to martyrs killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district, during a wreath laying ceremony, in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Five soldiers were killed in a 36-hour-long gunfight on Wednesday and Thursday in the Bajimaal area of Darmsal. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to martyrs killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district, during a wreath laying ceremony, in Jammu, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Five soldiers were killed in a 36-hour-long gunfight on Wednesday and Thursday in the Bajimaal area of Darmsal. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2023 1:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button