In pictures: IND vs SA: 2nd Test match

Cape Town: Indias Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africas David Bedingham on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_04_2024_000098B)
Cape Town: Indias Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket with teammates on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_04_2024_000104B)
Cape Town: Indias Jasprit Bumrah appeals on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_04_2024_000105B)
Cape Town: South Africa’s Aiden Markram on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_04_2024_000117B)
Cape Town: Indias Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Marco Jansen on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_04_2024_000118B)
Cape Town: South Africa’s Aiden Markram celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_04_2024_000128B)
Cape Town: South Africa’s Aiden Markram celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI01_04_2024_000129B)

