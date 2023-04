Srinagar: Jumat-ul-Vida was observed across the Kashmir valley on Friday. On this occasion, a large gathering of Muslim devotees prayed at Hazratbal Shrine in Dargah Srinagar.

Thousands of Muslim men, women, and children from different parts of the Valley came to Hazratbal Shrine to offer the Jumat-ul-Vida prayers.

Muslims observe Jumat-ul-Vida on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year.

Shrines and mosques across Kashmir reverberated with Friday sermons.

Thousands-of-Muslims-gathered-at-Hazratbal-Shrine-in-Srinagar-on-the-eve-of-Jumat-ul-Vida

Deserted-look-of-Jamia-Masjid-srinagar-on-the-eve-of-Jumat-ul-Vida

Muslim-from-across-the-Kashmir-offered-friday-prayers-at-Hazratbal-Shrine-in-Srinagar-on-th-eve-of-Jamiat-ul-Vida

Jumat-ul-Vida-prayers-disallowed-at-Jamia-Masjid-Srinagar

