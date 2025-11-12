In RBI’s move to curb cyber frauds, all major banks shift to .bank.in website domain

According to the RBI, the new domain is a premium and exclusive domain accessible only to registered organisations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th November 2025 11:01 pm IST
SBI
The State Bank of India (SBI) will now be https://sbi.bank.in/ (Screenshot)

To curb the increasing number of cybercrime incidents and online banking frauds, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to change the website domain names of all major banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI, HDFC etc.

The websites will now conclude with .bank.in instead of the earlier .com or .co.in.

Although the deadline for all major banks, payment operators, and financial institutions to follow the new domain was October 31, 2025, most banks had already begun the transition before the deadline, and several have now completed the switch.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

According to the RBI, the .bank.in domain is a premium and exclusive domain accessible only to registered organisations. The new move will prevent phishing schemes where fraudsters create fake websites resembling those of legitimate banks and target gullible victims, mainly senior citizens, to extract money.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th November 2025 11:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button