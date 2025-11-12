In RBI’s move to curb cyber frauds, all major banks shift to .bank.in website domain

To curb the increasing number of cybercrime incidents and online banking frauds, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to change the website domain names of all major banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI, HDFC etc.

The websites will now conclude with .bank.in instead of the earlier .com or .co.in.

Although the deadline for all major banks, payment operators, and financial institutions to follow the new domain was October 31, 2025, most banks had already begun the transition before the deadline, and several have now completed the switch.

According to the RBI, the .bank.in domain is a premium and exclusive domain accessible only to registered organisations. The new move will prevent phishing schemes where fraudsters create fake websites resembling those of legitimate banks and target gullible victims, mainly senior citizens, to extract money.