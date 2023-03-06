Inauguration of Ashram flyover’s extension

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th March 2023 8:32 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates the extension of Ashram flyover, in New Delhi, Monday, March 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Vehicles move on the newly inaugurated Ashram flyover extension, in New Delhi, Monday, March 6, 2023. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the flyover extension, which will allow motorists to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND and make vehicular movement smoother. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension, in New Delhi, Monday, March 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension, in New Delhi, Monday, March 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

