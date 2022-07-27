Inauguration of EV Charging Stations in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th July 2022 11:08 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at the inauguration of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, at Rajghat Bus Depot in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at the inauguration of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, at Rajghat Bus Depot in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at the inauguration of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, at Rajghat Bus Depot in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot looks on at the inauguration of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, at Rajghat Bus Depot in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button