Inauguration of ‘kendriya GST parisar’

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 15th September 2022 10:14 am IST
Navi Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the inauguration ceremony of Kendriya GST Parisar residential complex for CGST officers of Mumbai Zone, in Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Navi Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hands off keys to occupants of Kendriya GST Parisar at the residential complex’s inauguration ceremony, in Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Union MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj were also present.
Navi Mumbai: The newly-inaugurated Kendriya GST Parisar, a residential complex for CGST officers of Mumbai Zone, in Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Navi Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj and others during the inauguration ceremony of Kendriya GST Parisar residential complex for CGST officers of Mumbai Zone, in Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Navi Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with an occupant of Kendriya GST Parisar at the residential complex’s inauguration ceremony, in Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

