Increase in viral fever, sign of danger: Medical experts

Hyderabad: In addition to the widespread of viral diseases, the Covid cases are also increasing rapidly in Hyderabad which is creating a challenging situation for the health authorities.

There is a huge crowd of patients in private clinics, government hospitals and Basti dawakhana. The medical experts are advising people to be more cautious with symptoms like viral fever, cough, cold, sore throat and running nose as these are similar to the Covid symptoms.

As per the experts, people are not cautious in spite of suffering from these symptoms due to which these viral diseases are spreading rapidly.

According to Helping Hand Foundation Chief Mujtaba Hasan Askari, people are not taking enough precautions in spite of suffering from the viral diseases. “If anyone is infected by any viral disease in a family other members are also suffering,” he said.

“The condition of those who are suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and other health issues is vulnerable. About 70% of those suffering from cold and throat infections are testing covid positive,” Askari informed.

The World Health Organisation said in its guidelines that the viral fevers are one of the symptoms of the Covid pandemic unless the test result is negative. This is the reason why most of those suffering from viral diseases are testing covid positive.

“Those suffering from viral diseases must take precautions to contain the spread of these diseases especially in old cities where these diseases are increasing rapidly,” Askari said.

“In comparison to the first and second waves of the Coronavirus pandemic the third wave is not severe,” said Dr Mohammed Iqbal Javed, a senior physician. “Most of the cases are related to viral fever, symptoms of which are similar to covid.”

In most cases where the symptoms are similar to Covid the patients are recovering within 8 to 10 days of treatment. However there are reports of some cases being severe,” DrJavid said.

Dr Javed advises people to follow the covid protocols as the third wave of Corona is increasing rapidly. “Do not be part of any big crowd, avoid marriage ceremonies and take necessary precautions,” he said.